Bhopal: Campaign against Congress through social media, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tells party's social media cell

Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh at meeting with members of BJP’s social media and IT cell team on Thursday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said misinformation spreads faster on social media than it happens through any other means of communication.

Therefore, the party has to act fast on social media to counter Congress’s misinformation campaign, he said.

Chouhan made the statement at a meeting with the members of the BJP’s social media and IT cell team who came to Bhopal from different parts of the state on Thursday. Everyone speaks openly on social media, Chouhan said, adding that the Congress should be exposed.

According to Chouhan, since Congress’s Vachan Patra is a bundle of lies, the BJP workers should take the government’s welfare schemes to people.

Party’s state in-charge Muralidhar Rao said the people aged from 25 to 35 years should be recruited to IT cell and social media. Rao urged the party men to make a comparison between 2003 and 2023 and launch a campaign accordingly.

President of the party’s state unit VD Sharma said corruption of 15-month-old Congress government should be brought to public through social media. Former minister Umang Singhar called Digvijaya Singh a mafia during the Congress rule, he said.

Govind Singh made allegation of corruption against his own government, Sharma said, adding that all those cases should be publicised through social media.

