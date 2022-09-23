Bhopal: Camp to select visually impaired cricketers for T20 WC 2022 begins

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled have organised IndusInd Bank National Coaching Camp for selecting visually impaired 29 cricketers for 3rd T20 World Cup 2022.

General secretary of CABI, E John David told media persons that the 12-day camp began at Faith Cricket Club in the city from Thursday. He further said, "The selection committee of the Cricket Association will shortlist the best 17-member squad to represent India in the 3rd T20 World Cup from December this year. Eight countries will represent in the World Cup, with 39 matches played across multi cities of India."

"I am very confident we will shortlist 17 best Blind Cricketers, to represent India in the World Cup," David added. President of the Association, Ragavendra Sharma said that the T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind will be held pan India in multiple cities. Teams from India, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Pakistan, and Bangladesh will participate.

As many as 29 cricketers from across the country, including Sonu Golkar (Bhopal) and Omprakash Pal (Rajgarh) are participating in the camp, Sharma added.

"We got a good response from the audience from the last two years and definitely, the Indian team will win the Cup again," Golkar said.

