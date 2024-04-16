Bhopal: Cage Places On Bhoj Varsity Campus To Catch Leopard

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A cage with bait was placed on the campus of Bhoj Open University on Tuesday to catch the leopard. Three camera traps have been installed at different places to check leopard movement. This leopard was not seen again till filing of the report.

On Monday evening, a leopard had entered campus of Bhoj Open University creating fear among local residents. Its video that showed it climbing the campus gate had gone viral on social media. As leopard was not sighted again, forest officials believe that leopard might have returned to jungle.

Bhopal district forest officer Alok Pathak said leopard was not sighted again. “It is believed to have returned to nearby jungle connected to Kaliasot forest area. A team of eight forest employees has been deployed in the vicinity to check further movement. Moreover, the local residents of campus have been advised to keep the doors of house closed and avoid moving out alone. About 400 people live on the campus. The team looked for pug marks to know the leopard’s presence.