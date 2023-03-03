Bhopal: Cabinet nod to 35 school buildings under CM Rise scheme

Vallabh Bhavan Bhopal. | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet on Friday approved the recommendation of the project testing committee for the construction works of 35 higher secondary school buildings under the CM Rise scheme of the tribal affairs department. The cabinet sanctioned more than Rs 1125.75 crore for the construction of these school buildings.

Cabinet on Friday gave approval in connection with incomplete Town Improvement Schemes under Madhya Pradesh Town Improvement Trust Act 1960.

With the cabinet nod, the ‘Nagar Sudhar Scheme’ declared under Madhya Pradesh Nagar Sudhar Adhiniyam 1960 shall be treated equivalent to Nagar Vikas Scheme notified under section 50 of Madhya Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act 1973. Under the Town Improvement Scheme declared under Madhya Pradesh Town Improvement Act 1960, government land transferred from the Town Development Scheme will get vested under state government like they were previously.

The Cabinet gave revised administrative approval for Chanderi micro irrigation project in Ashoknagar district costing Rs 558.5 cre and irrigated area of 28,000 hectare.

Cabinet approved Rs 75 crore for infrastructure development works on the basis of a detailed action plan DPR for farmers' welfare and agriculture development department and agricultural universities as per requirement.