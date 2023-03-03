Bhopal: Online crooks dupe travel agency, book international flight tickets hacking bank account

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Online crooks dupe travel agency, book international flight tickets hacking bank account

Hackers booked as many as 16 international flight tickets to Arab countries and siphoned Rs 6.99 lakh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Representative picture

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified hackers have booked 16 international flight tickets from the account of a travel agency and siphoned Rs 6.99 lakh, the cyber police said here on Friday.

An high end online fraud have been reported in the city, in which around a month have passed, but the cyber police is not able to track names of the travellers.

The sub-inspector (SI) Paras Soni posted in cyber police told Free Press that on the night of February 11 someone hacked the account of complainant Kapil Agarwal.

He runs a travel agency and books flight and train tickets and has a hotel reservation business. He runs the online business and is associated with one of the portals and his office is located in MP Nagar area.

Someone on the night of February 11 has booked as many as 16 international flight tickets to Arab countries and siphoned Rs 6.99 lakh.

When he came back and opened his office he found that his money has been siphoned. He filed a complaint to the police. Meanwhile four of the tickets were cancelled and the agency holder got the amount of Rs 1 lakh in his account back.

The SI added that the hacker used fake e-mail ID and mobile number, so the police could not reach the link of fraud. The police are contacting the airport authorities and other offices to track the accused.

article-image

