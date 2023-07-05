Bhopal: Cabinet Nod To 10 New Colleges In State

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to open 10 new colleges in the state. In four colleges, new faculties will be started and postgraduate subjects will be opened in seven colleges. In this regard, cabinet gave nod for annual recurring expenditure burden of more than Rs 33.47 crore and non-recurring expenditure of more than Rs 105.46 crore.

Cabinet also took the decision to form Maa Ahilya Devi Kalyan Board for welfare of Pal, Gadaria, Dhangar sections of the society. Board will have one chairman and four members. Through board, welfare schemes meant for people for Pal, Gadaria, Dhangar community will be better implemented.

Besides, Berkheda Medium Irrigation Scheme received revised administrative approval in the cabinet. The cost of scheme is Rs 478. 88 crore and has irrigation capacity of 15,031 hectares. It will benefit 43 villages.