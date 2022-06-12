Bhopal: Business lounge at Raja Bhoj airport to start next month

Raja Bhoj airport |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Raja Bhoj airport is all set to get a business lounge by next month as the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has granted permission for it, said executive airport director Amrit Minj on Saturday.

A proposal to open a liquor shop at the business lounge is pending for which approval is likely to be received from the state excise department, he said. All the formalities have been completed for the liquor shop as well. The proposed business lounge will have restaurants for waiting passengers where they can buy and enjoy snacks and meals.

The AAI has allotted space for the business lounge. Its operation will start as soon as the permission is received from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, said Minj.

Massage chairs and a body massage spa centre have already been established at the airport. Chocolate stall will be set up for children soon.

The commercial arm of the authority has leased out the lounge space to a private company. The AAI will receive rent of Rs 7 lakh every month, he added.

“Our airport was ranked 20th nationwide in a recent customer satisfaction survey. It was 28th in the last survey. With a new business lounge, Bhopal's rank is likely to improve next time,” said another official at Raja Bhoj Airport.

Sahil Verma, a frequent traveller, said, “My bank offers free lunch and dinner to all the account holders on their credit and debit cards thrice a year in business lounges at any Indian airport. I could never enjoy the benefits here before.”

At present, Bhopal airport has one VIP lounge with facilities for specific guests. The lounge is used only if the aeroplanes are delayed or an important meeting is called, said an official.