Bhopal Burglars Strike Traffic ACP’s Locked House, Steal ₹10 Lakh Cash, Gold Jewellery And CCTV DVR | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A locked house belonging to traffic ACP Vijay Kumar Dubey was allegedly burgled in Danish Kunj while he was deployed on VIP duty and his wife was away in Ujjain for family work.

The burglars allegedly stole around Rs 10 lakh in cash, ancestral gold jewellery, silver articles and the CCTV DVR after breaking open the locks, Kolar police said on Friday.

According to police, ACP Dubey returned home at 12.30 am with his driver Munindra and found the locks of the main and entry gates broken.

On entering the house, he found the CCTV DVR missing from a wooden cabinet with its wires cut.

Police suspect the burglars deliberately removed the DVR to prevent their movements inside the house from being captured.

The almirahs and drawers in the master bedroom and children's room were opened and belongings were found scattered on the floor.

Police station in-charge Sanjay Soni said that Rs 10 lakh kept at the house from a recently availed personal loan was missing.

Several tolas of ancestral gold jewellery belonging to Dubey's wife, brother, sister-in-law and other relatives were also allegedly stolen. Silver utensils and coins were among the other valuables reported missing.

Soni further said that CCTV footage from nearby buildings reportedly showed a suspicious white car parked near the house at 10.30 pm.

Some people were allegedly seen getting out of the vehicle and moving around the premises, suggesting that the burglars may have arrived in a group.

The police teams are examining CCTV footage from the area and tracking the movements of suspected persons and vehicles to identify and apprehend those involved.