Bhopal: Budhni to be 1st water plus city in small city category

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Indore has become the first water plus metropolis of the country. Now with the cooperation of all of us, Budhni will also be made the first water plus city in the category of small cities in the country.

Along with making the city clean and beautiful, excellent work will also be done in the field of health, environment, education and employment, he added.

CM was inaugurating a sewerage system built at a cost of Rs 44.56 crore in Budhni on Sunday. He inaugurated construction and development works worth Rs 59 crore and performed bhoomi pujan on Budhni's Gaurav Diwas. CM visited the city and invited citizens for the Gaurav Diwas program.

He said that within a month, waste water of all the houses would reach sewerage plant. CM said that from next year, there would be three-day programme on Budhni's Gaurav Diwas. The programs will also be organised in May this year. Excellent system of education will be introduced in Budhni so that no poor, gifted child ìshould wander for higher educationî.

Chouhan also announced opening of CM Rise School in Budhni. He said that youths would be imparted training in ITIs along with coaching institutes to prepare for examination of government services. To connect the youth with self-employment, Employment Day is being celebrated every month in the state, in which so far more than 10 lakh youths have become self-employed by receiving loans from banks. The celebration of Employment Day will continue continuously.

The state government is also doing work of branding the products of women belonging to self-help groups. Budhni's toy business would be recognised at the national level.î

During the city tour, CM gave the message of cleanliness by putting garbage in the vehicle. He appealed to citizens to make the city clean and beautiful. The Chief Minister also inspected the newly constructed sewerage treatment plant and the park made by the Municipal Council during the cleanliness drive.

CM performed bhoomi pujan of private sector Vihaan food industry at Jarrapur in Budhni. He said that agro-based industry would give better prices to farmers of the region and employment opportunities would increase. 900 people will get employment from the food industry.

CM said that a new era has started in Budhni. To speed up industrialisation in the region, the state government has made land available for industries and the government process has been simplified, so that entrepreneurs do not face any difficulty in setting up industries. Various types of food and beverages will be prepared by this industry by processing agricultural products.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 12:37 AM IST