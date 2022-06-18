Bhopal: BSSS signs 4 MoUs with Maharashtra institutes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal School of Social Sciences, Bhopal signed four MOUs with different institutes in Maharashtra recently.

As Maharashtra is known as the education hub of India and BSSS is a leader in the education sector in Madhya Pradesh, it took the initiative to sign these MoUs for the purpose of academic, research and various other collaborative cultural and sports activities with prominent colleges of Nagpur (Maharashtra).

These are Kamla Nehru Mahavidyalaya (Sakkardara), Shri Binzani City College (Umrer Road), Central Museum (State Department, Civil Lines) and Avatar Meherbaba College (Manewada Chowk). These MoUs will assist partnering institutes towards excellence in various dimensions.

The MoUs have been signed to design content for value-added, certificate & diploma courses in various disciplines, to offer a collaborative value-added course, to guide students in their project work and other respective areas of research, to organise seminars/conference/workshop/symposium/FDP/QIP/PDP/ guidance, for placement drives/ campaigns etc. in collaboration, to organise faculty and students exchange programmes between the institutions, to conduct joint faculty research, to share e-resources developed by the institutions uploaded on BSSS-Rhythm.

Vice Principal Sr Sonia, Vibha Rathod and other faculty members of the department of humanities gave their valuable insights and support in the signing of these MoUs.

