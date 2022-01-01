Bhopal: BSSS publication cell releases 10 books

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The publication cell of the Bhopal School of Social Sciences released 10 books on Thursday. The faculty members of BSSS have authored all the books. The books are written not only with the purpose to help students expand their knowledge but also to develop research aptitude among them.

The authors introduced their books to the audience and explained their relevance to students. They gave credit to the research-conducive environment of the college and expressed gratitude to the principal of the college for his motivation and support.

Besides, Milestone 9 and Magna, the departmental magazine of English and Management respectively, were released. The faculty incharge of the magazines gave credit to the intellectual ability and creativity of their students and thanked them for their contributions.

Principal Fr John PJ praised the efforts of the faculty members and the students. He congratulated Zeeshan A Siddiqui, the publication cell incharge, for exemplary achievement and expressed hope that the publication cell will keep working hard to achieve similar rare feats in the future as well.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Government issues MP Panchayat Raj and Gram Swaraj Amendment Ordinance

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 12:43 AM IST