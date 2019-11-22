Bhopal: BSCDCL to start ABD worth Rs 350 Cr in TT Nagar

BHOPAL: The Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL) will start area based development (ABD) work worth Rs 350 crore in TT Nagar.

It will also include shifting of 350 shops of the area. These shopkeepers have been allotted land in six different areas of Bhopal and after they are rehabilitated, the ABD work will be initiated. The district administration has provided the required land for shifting to the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The shops near government housing, Phase 1, Boulevard Street, Dushehera Maidan among others will be shifted. Of the shops that will be shifted, 71 shops are on lease. These shops will be shifted in a Haat Bazaar.

Collector Tarun Pithode issued the orders in this regard in a meet on Friday.

Public relation minister PC Sharma and minister of urban development Jaivardhan Singh visited the area on November 14 and had expressed dismay over the work of smart road and ABD. They have directed the officials to expedite the matter and to present an overall plan of development.