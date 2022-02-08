Bhopal: BSc, ITI graduates among three held for selling SIMs on fake documents to online crooks

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City cyber police have arrested three persons from Shivpuri for selling more than 1000 SIMs cards on fake documents to online fraudsters, said the police on Tuesday.

Deputy commissioner of police Amit Kumar told media that a complaint was lodged by Anil Kumar Sharma stating that a sum of Rs 1,16,448 were withdrawn from his account in the name of discontinuing a protection plan which he had on his credit card.

During investigation, police zeroed in on a racket operating from Karera in Shivpuri district. The police conducted searches and arrested three persons- Hemant Lodhi, Dilip Gurjar ITI and Rohit Yogi.

Hemant, a BSc graduate and Dilip Gurjar , an ITI graduate , owned point operated sale (POS) kiosk of the mobile SIM cards. Rohit, who is class 8 pass out, used to transport cards to online fraudsters.

Sharing their modus operandi with media persons, the ACP said that Hemant and Dilip used to activate the SIM on the fake papers on Bhopal address and pasted their own photographs. The SIM was used by the online crooks in duping the innocent people and whenever police would track the SIM they would never catch the accused as the addresses mentioned were all fake.

The ACP claimed that till date the fraudsters have issued as many as 1200 SIMs to online crooks.

The police are going to track the SIM users and arrest them, said ASP, adding “It could be a big breakthrough in exposing the names of online fraudsters.”

The police have registered the case against three under section 420 of IPC and have seized 10 mobile phones used for activating the SIMs.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 11:03 PM IST