Bhopal: BRTS to be opened to public in the evening

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Administration Department minister Bhupendra Singh, on Wednesday said that the BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System) will be opened for the common people in the evening.

Singh was talking to the media on Wednesday after a meeting with the district officials in Bhopal. ìWe will permit local people to use the BRTS corridor during peak hours in the evening,î said the UAD minister.

Singh also said that he was not convinced with the basic idea of having a BRTS corridor in Bhopal.

Even the previous UAD minister Jaivardhan Singh had opposed the bus rapid corridor and had also invited traffic experts from Delhi to opine ñ if the corridor was to be broken as it was done in Delhi or to opt for other alternatives.

The feasibility of the much hyped 24-km BRTS corridor, constructed with Rs 329 crore has been questioned by the public ever since its inception in 2013.

This corridor now called ëcorridor of troubleí by common citizens has seen 121 accidents and 21 fatalities between 2016 and 2018.

The expert committee invited by former UAD minister JV Singh had commented that most of the roads were less than 60 meter wide. The basic idea of building the corridor in such a situation stands flawed.

The concept faced opposition in the old city and Bairagarh. Traders in Bairagarh had complained at all levels that their business suffered due to the corridor.

Experts had also questioned the volume of traffic on the BRTS, saying passengers on the buses plying on BRTS were too less compared to the motorists traveling sideways.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Fact finding team of communist party returns from Khargone

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11:52 PM IST