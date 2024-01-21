Bhopal: BRTS Corridor Removal Begins From Bairagarh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Public works department (PWD) began dismantling Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor from Halalpur bus stand in Bairagarh on Saturday. The PWD will remove first part of 4-km stretch of BRTS corridor from Halalpur to Visarjan ghat while the remaining stretch will be removed by Bhopal Municipal Corporation.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had asked PWD to start dismantling BRTS corridor from January 20 on which Rs 18.5 crore will be spent. The PWD executive engineer Javed Saqueel said most work will be carried out at night to avoid disturbing commuters.

Elevated corridor

A 2.3-km elevated corridor (double decker) is under construction in Bairagarh. The six-lane elevated corridor will be built with Rs 306 crore. Below this, there will be an eight-lane cycle track, footpath, service lane and four-lane mixed road. Upper track will be metro train. Construction of elevated corridor will eliminate traffic problems in Bairagarh.

The History

The state government had approved Bhopal BRTS in 2011. Its work was completed after two years in September 2013. The 24-km from Sant Hirdaram Nagar Bairagarh to Misrod was constructed. About Rs 360 crore was spent on it. ?