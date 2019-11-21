Bhopal: Brother distributing cards of sister’s wedding dies in mishap

Indore: Happiness of wedding in a family turned into sorrow after a brother of bride died in a road accident on Nemawar Road area on Thursday noon. He was going to a relative’s place to give them a wedding invitation when the accident took place.

Bhanwarkuan police station in charger Sanjay Shukla said that the deceased was identified as Gautam Sharma, a resident of Kannod in Dewas district. He was going to a relatives place when a truck hit his bullet bike on Nemawar Road in Palda. He fell on the road and came under the wheel of the truck. The truck driver fled after the accident. The locals took the victim to the hospital but it was too late.

The police have seized the truck and registered a case against the errant driver.

According to the TI Shukla, the body was sent for the autopsy and Gautam’s parents were informed. He said that marriage of Gautam’s sister was fixed on November 27.