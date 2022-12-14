Bhopal: Break in at automobile showroom, cash and valuables stolen

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Break in at automobile showroom, cash and valuables stolen

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 11:31 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified men decamped with cash and valuables in Bhanpur locality of the city, Chhola police said on Wednesday.

SHO of Chhola police station, Mahendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press that the complainant has been identified as Radhedhyam Vishwakarma, who owns an automobile showroom in Bhanpur. Vishwakarma approached the police on Tuesday evening, alleging that when he reached his showroom on Tuesday morning, he found the lock of the main door broken.

When he reached inside the showroom, he discovered that the showroom had been ransacked. He said that CCTV cameras, two laptops, DBR and cash money, the total of which amounted to Rs 14.11 lakh were missing from the showroom. Vishwakarma then lodged a complaint at police station.

“Further investigations are underway in the case,” said SHO Chouhan.

