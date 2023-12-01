Bhopal: Both BJP, Cong Claim Win After Exit Polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Both Congress and BJP leaders are claiming that they are forming the government with a huge majority after the exit poll results were announced on Thursday evening. In predictions, many of the surveys claimed that the BJP will return in the government and some of them claimed that the Congress will form the government in the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his message said “Ladli Behna had done miracle in the election. Ladli Behna had picked out thorns from the victory way”. “Whatever the exit polls are claiming, it is the feelings of the people of the state,” he added.

The CM also praised the government-run scheme in the state, which had changed the lives of the people of the state. On the other hand, former chief minister Kamal Nath tried to lift the morale of the party worker through his social media message. “To all Congress workers, I want to remember their strength. You people have worked hard among the people and have done the polling in favour of the Congress party. On December 3 when the counting will start, the votes will give a thumping majority on the Congress government,” Nath said. Congress leader Jitu Patwari said, "BJP does not have a lead anywhere.

Be it Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan. Congress is forming the government in all four states, with a huge majority.” BJP candidate Kailash Vijayvergiya claimed that the BJP is forming the government with the win of 130 seats to 160 seats. “The leader of the party will be decided in the BJP’s parliamentary Board,” he said.

Congress seeks removal of collector, high level probe

Congress party leaders have demanded removal of Balaghat collector Dr Girish Kumar Mishra from the post and a high level inquiry into postal ballot issue. Congress leader JP Dhanopia in a letter to Election Commission of India has demanded suspension of collector and high-level probe into the matter. He handed over the letter to the chief electoral officer, here on Thursday. On Monday a video had surfaced on social media in which government employees were seen making bundles of postal ballots inside the strong room in Balaghat. The incident was filmed by the Congress workers and the matter was reported to the election commission.

Since then, the Election Commission has suspended Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Returning Officer Gopal Kumar Soni, and postal ballot in charge Himmat Singh.