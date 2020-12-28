Bhopal: Body of Sarpanch's nephew found hanging from a tree

Bhopal: A 22-year-old man, who had left home on Thursday, was found hanging from a tree near his fields on Sunday evening. The body had decomposed and was four days old. On Monday, when one of the workers went near the fields, he spotted the body hanging.

The news triggered panic in the area as the man was the nephew of the village sarpanch. The deceased was identified as Annu, aka Anoop Jaat, a resident of Ratua Ratanpur village in Gunga.

SI Ramesh Rai said the deceased would stay out of his home for long hours, telling his family that he was working somewhere. He would leave home every time on the excuse of work. He said the body was found in the fields of a villager around 3 pm. The body was four days old and it appeared as if he had died the day he left home.