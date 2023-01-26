Bhopal: Body found inside van in Kamla Nagar, probe on

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 33-year-old man was found dead inside a van parked near Bapu Nagar ground in Kamla Nagar on Wednesday morning. Kamla Nagar police station house officer Anil Bajpai said that the man who was found dead inside the van has been identified as Yuvraj Survade (33), a resident of Bag Mughaliya. Survade was unemployed and was an alcohol addict, who often used to consume excessive liquor and would sleep inside any van. Frequent disputes used to take place between Survade and his wife over excessive consumption of liquor. Ramesh Singh Sengar, the owner of the van, discovered Survade’s body lying inside the van on Wednesday morning, after which the police were informed. The police sent the body for post-mortem. The actual reason behind Survade’s death will be unearthed after post-mortem report.

