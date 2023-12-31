 Bhopal: BMO Among 7 Employees Get Notice For Dereliction Of Duty
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: BMO Among 7 Employees Get Notice For Dereliction Of Duty

Bhopal: BMO Among 7 Employees Get Notice For Dereliction Of Duty

CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari took action against BMO due to delay in disposal of CM Helpline cases, payment of Janani Suraksha Yojana and Chief Minister Shramik Service Maternity Assistance Scheme.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 12:52 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: BMO Among 7 Employees Get Notice For Dereliction Of Duty | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Notices were issued to seven employees including Chief Block Medical Officer of Berasia for dereliction in duty on Saturday. CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari took action against BMO due to delay in disposal of CM Helpline cases, payment of Janani Suraksha Yojana and Chief Minister Shramik Service Maternity Assistance Scheme.

Similarly, due to non-distribution of PVC cards to Ayushman beneficiaries, a notice has been issued to Block Programme Manager and Block Community Mobiliser of Berasia. Instructions have been issued to deduct one week's salary.

Action taken against following employees

* Dr Pushpa Guru, Chief Block Medical Officer, Berasia: Show cause notice issued

* Manoj Mehar, Block Programme Manager Berasia: Notice, one-week salary cut

* Deepti Dubey, Block Community Mobiliser, Berasia: - Notice, one-week salary cut

* Vandana Vishwakarma, Community Health Officer, Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Majidgarh: Notice, one-week salary cut.

* Anamika Masih, ANM Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Majidgarh: Notice, one-week salary cut.

* Guddi Devi, ANM Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Nayasmand: Notice, one-week salary cut.

* Komal Soni, Community Health Officer Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Harrakheda: Notice for being absent from place of duty.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 58-Year-Old Man Tests Positive For Covid-19 In Gwalior; Bhopal Records 2 Fresh Covid...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: BMO Among 7 Employees Get Notice For Dereliction Of Duty

Bhopal: BMO Among 7 Employees Get Notice For Dereliction Of Duty

Bhopal: Listed Criminal With 16 Cases Flees From Hospital

Bhopal: Listed Criminal With 16 Cases Flees From Hospital

Bhopal: Brave Girl, Honesty, Karm Aur Phal Read Out At Storynama - 2

Bhopal: Brave Girl, Honesty, Karm Aur Phal Read Out At Storynama - 2

Bhopal District Cyber Cell Logs Arrest Rate Of 45%

Bhopal District Cyber Cell Logs Arrest Rate Of 45%

Bhopal: Kaliasot River Bed Encroachment BMC Serving Notices To Occupants, Not Builders

Bhopal: Kaliasot River Bed Encroachment BMC Serving Notices To Occupants, Not Builders