Bhopal: BMO Among 7 Employees Get Notice For Dereliction Of Duty | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Notices were issued to seven employees including Chief Block Medical Officer of Berasia for dereliction in duty on Saturday. CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari took action against BMO due to delay in disposal of CM Helpline cases, payment of Janani Suraksha Yojana and Chief Minister Shramik Service Maternity Assistance Scheme.

Similarly, due to non-distribution of PVC cards to Ayushman beneficiaries, a notice has been issued to Block Programme Manager and Block Community Mobiliser of Berasia. Instructions have been issued to deduct one week's salary.

Action taken against following employees

* Dr Pushpa Guru, Chief Block Medical Officer, Berasia: Show cause notice issued

* Manoj Mehar, Block Programme Manager Berasia: Notice, one-week salary cut

* Deepti Dubey, Block Community Mobiliser, Berasia: - Notice, one-week salary cut

* Vandana Vishwakarma, Community Health Officer, Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Majidgarh: Notice, one-week salary cut.

* Anamika Masih, ANM Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Majidgarh: Notice, one-week salary cut.

* Guddi Devi, ANM Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Nayasmand: Notice, one-week salary cut.

* Komal Soni, Community Health Officer Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Harrakheda: Notice for being absent from place of duty.