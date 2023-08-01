 Bhopal: BMHRC Starts 24x7 Helpline For Patients
Bhopal: BMHRC Starts 24x7 Helpline For Patients

A complaint and suggestion box has also been kept at BMHRC.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 02:18 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre (BMHC) started a 24x7 dedicated helpline number 0755 2740875 on Monday to help patients and common people. Help desk has also started at registration counter.

A medical social worker will be available at help desk for assisting the patients. Some of the staff present in OPD premises will wear, I am here to help you, badges for convenience of patients and their relatives.

A complaint and suggestion box has also been kept at BMHRC. Patients can also drop written complaints and suggestions in this box. The facilities were inaugurated by Dr Manisha Srivastava, Director, BMHRC, on Monday.

