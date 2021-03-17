Bhopal: BMC woman clerk arrested for demanding Rs 10,000 bribe

Bhopal: A woman clerk posted in the Gandhi Nagar ward of Bhopal Municipal Corporation was caught red-handed here on Wednesday for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from an applicant. The applicant, Noor Mohammad, had lost his son in a train accident and the state government had announced the ex gratia grant of Rs 4 lakh for the family. To disburse the amount, the accused had demanded a bribe.

SP, Lokayukta, Bhopal, Manu Vyas said Salman died after falling from a train at Habibganj railway station and died of injuries.

Clerk Jishaan Zadi was demanding bribe to process the ex gratia file. The applicant lodged a complaint against the clerk on March 15. After verification, a raid was conducted on Wednesday. As soon as the money was handed over to the accused in the office, the team caught her red-handed.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 7 of the Corruption Act.