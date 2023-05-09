Bhopal: BMC signs MoU for solar and wind energy projects

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called upon people to make Bhopal number-1 in cleanliness and an energy-rich capital. CM said, “I want Bhopal to become number-1 in terms of cleanliness. People had taken a pledge in Indore and it has been adjudged number-1 cleanest city for 6th time in a row. The people of Bhopal should also join hands and make the state capital it number-1.

The chief minister was addressing a program at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Center (Minto Hall) here on Monday.

On the occasion Bhopal Municipal Corporation signed MoU with a company for solar and wind energy plants in Neemuch. In presence of the chief minister, BMC Commissioner KVS Chowdhary signed the agreement on behalf of the corporation. Thereafter the Chouhan virtually inaugurated the 15 MW wind project.

CM said that the Bhopal civic body has come up with wonderful plans for solar and wind energy projects and these projects will be beneficial for the corporation.

“Sanchi has become a 100% solar city. This should happen in Bhopal as well. Everyone should resolve to make Bhopal, the state capital, a powerhouse also. Every house should be illuminated by solar. The Municipal Corporation should make a plan for this. Take one area at a time and work on it. ”

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is getting both the projects installed in Neemuch, on which Rs 176 crore will be spent. In return, electricity will be available at a lower rate for 25 years. At the same time, the corporation will also save Rs 14 crore annually.

Solar plant:

Rs 76 cr will be spent on Solar plant. BMC will give Rs 28 cr, while the rest will be given by the company. The plant will generate Rs 367 crore worth units of electricity every year. As per the agreement, electricity will be available at Rs 3.47 per unit for 25 years. BMC will get a benefit of Rs 2.20 paise. There will be an annual saving of Rs8 crore.

-Wind energy plant: Rs 100 crore will be spent on Wind Energy, in which the corporation will Rs 30 crore. The remaining amount of Rs 70 crore will be invested by the company. In this, electricity will be available at Rs 4.24 per unit in 25 years.