Bhopal: BMC set up four more Antyodaya Rasoi to serve underprivileged

Subsidized meals under Deendayal Antyodaya Rasoi Scheme would now be served to underprivileged from five centers in the city. The civic body is currently operating one distribution center at Yadgar-e-Shahjahani park and now four new Antyodaya Rasoi would come up at Ganpati Apartment (Kolar), Community Bhavan(Karond), Ratnagiri (Govindpura) and Putlighar bus stand.

BMC Deputy Commissioner Vinod Shukla said, “We are already operating one center for distributing subsidized meals to underprivileged at Yadgar-e-Shahjahani Park in- front- of Sultania Hospital. Now four new centers would come up in Kolar, Karond, Putlighar and Govindpura.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will be going to inaugurate the new centres, said Shukla, adding that the administration would ensure adherence to all Covid-19 health protocols.

In June, our staff were diagnosed with the infection but we continued with the scheme and shifted the venue to Youth Hostel, he added.