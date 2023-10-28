Bhopal: BMC Seals Hospital, Collects Fine For Releasing Untreated Sewage Into Reservoirs

Bhopal Municipal Corporation office | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed penalty on Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) for releasing untreated sewage in water bodies, the latter has begun collecting fine from hospitals and nursing homes in the city.

On Friday, BMC sealed Balaji Hospital for non-payment of fine slapped on it for releasing untreated sewage in reservoirs. Besides, it has collected Rs 50,000 from Health Care Institute.

Taking strong exception to the discharge of sewage, biomedical and solid waste into water bodies of Bhopal, the central bench of NGT had imposed fine of Rs 121 crore on BMC last month for discharging effluents, bio-medical waste into Siddique Hasan Talab and Munsi Hussain Talab. After NGT order, BMC issued notice to 41 hospitals for collection of fine. The hospitals are in ward number 8 and 9 under BMC zone 5.

