Bhopal BMC Sealing Drive: No Stay Vacated By MP High Court; 63 Cases To Be Heard On September 8 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): None of the stay orders challenged by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) were vacated by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday, as the hearing on the corporation’s plea to vacate 105 interim stays could not be completed and will continue on Tuesday as well.

The hearing began after lunch, and the court could take up only 42 of the 105 cases. No order vacating any of the stays was passed, with the hearing scheduled to continue on Tuesday.

In a separate connected matter, the High Court granted the BMC three days to file its response in a case filed by Prabodh Deo. The matter has been listed for Sept 11.

Meanwhile, in the batch of connected petitions, the court could not hear the matters finally due to paucity of time and listed them for Sept 8. It directed that existing interim relief, if any, would continue until the next hearing.

The development comes amid the BMC’s ongoing efforts to resume its sealing drive against commercial establishments operating in residential areas.

The civic body had halted the action pending the High Court proceedings on vacation of the stays.

The final outcome of the stay-vacation proceedings is expected before the corporation submits its Action Taken Report (ATR) to the Supreme Court on Sept 12, ahead of the scheduled hearing.