 Bhopal: BMC Sealed 5 Meat Shops Near Raja Bhoj Airport
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: BMC Sealed 5 Meat Shops Near Raja Bhoj Airport

Bhopal: BMC Sealed 5 Meat Shops Near Raja Bhoj Airport

Municipal body address safety concerns post Ahmedabad plane crash

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: BMC Sealed 5 Meat Shops Near Raja Bhoj Airport | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the Ahmedabad plane crash, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stepped up efforts to enforce safety measures around Raja Bhoj International Airport, officials said on Friday.

Teams from the health department sealed five meat shops operating near the airport in the CTO Bairagarh area of Ward 2 under Zone 20. The action follows repeated complaints from the Airport Authority regarding increased bird activity near the airport—attributing primarily to open dumping of meat and waste.

Experts warn that practices like selling meat in the open attract crows and other birds, posing a serious threat to aircraft during takeoff and landing.

Read Also
Rape & Blackmailing Case: First Charge Sheet Filed But Police Clueless About Drug Suppliers
article-image

As per the aviation safety regulations, dumping garbage or meat in the open is strictly prohibited within a 5-kilometre radius of any airport. Despite multiple notices, several meat and fish shops continued to operate near Bhopal’s airport, flouting the norms.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar
Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar

The recent Ahmedabad–London flight crash has heightened awareness of bird-hit risks, especially at urban airports. While the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, it has prompted authorities across the country to tighten enforcement near airports.

BMC officials confirmed that the sealed shops were operating illegally. Inspection drives are underway in surrounding areas to identify and act against similar violations to ensure air safety.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: BMC Sealed 5 Meat Shops Near Raja Bhoj Airport

Bhopal: BMC Sealed 5 Meat Shops Near Raja Bhoj Airport

Bhopal: After Ahmedabad Crash, Marriage Gardens Near Airport Under Lens

Bhopal: After Ahmedabad Crash, Marriage Gardens Near Airport Under Lens

Madhya Pradesh: Sahara Directors Skip EOW Summon, Cite Illness, Travel

Madhya Pradesh: Sahara Directors Skip EOW Summon, Cite Illness, Travel

Rape & Blackmailing Case: First Charge Sheet Filed But Police Clueless About Drug Suppliers

Rape & Blackmailing Case: First Charge Sheet Filed But Police Clueless About Drug Suppliers

New Advanced Laparoscopic Machine Installed In Bhopal's BMHRC; To Offer Free Complex Surgeries For...

New Advanced Laparoscopic Machine Installed In Bhopal's BMHRC; To Offer Free Complex Surgeries For...