Bhopal: BMC Sealed 5 Meat Shops Near Raja Bhoj Airport | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the Ahmedabad plane crash, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stepped up efforts to enforce safety measures around Raja Bhoj International Airport, officials said on Friday.

Teams from the health department sealed five meat shops operating near the airport in the CTO Bairagarh area of Ward 2 under Zone 20. The action follows repeated complaints from the Airport Authority regarding increased bird activity near the airport—attributing primarily to open dumping of meat and waste.

Experts warn that practices like selling meat in the open attract crows and other birds, posing a serious threat to aircraft during takeoff and landing.

As per the aviation safety regulations, dumping garbage or meat in the open is strictly prohibited within a 5-kilometre radius of any airport. Despite multiple notices, several meat and fish shops continued to operate near Bhopal’s airport, flouting the norms.

The recent Ahmedabad–London flight crash has heightened awareness of bird-hit risks, especially at urban airports. While the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, it has prompted authorities across the country to tighten enforcement near airports.

BMC officials confirmed that the sealed shops were operating illegally. Inspection drives are underway in surrounding areas to identify and act against similar violations to ensure air safety.