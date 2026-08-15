Bhopal BMC Meeting: Opposition To Raise Illegal Commercial Activities, Waterlogging And Bad Roads | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive uproar is expected during the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Council meeting on August 19, with the Opposition likely to raise the issue of the civic body's ongoing action against illegal commercial activities in residential areas in compliance with Supreme Court orders.

Opposition corporators are also expected to stage a protest over the poor condition of roads and waterlogging in several parts of the city following recent heavy rains.

The general council meeting will be held at 11 am at the Kushabhau Thackeray Bus Terminal council hall.

BMC leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki told Free Press that poor road conditions and recent flood-like situations would be among the Opposition's top priorities.

Rs 6.14 crore annual revenue potential

The council will consider proposals to lease several vacant BMC properties to generate additional revenue.

They include vacant BMC public relations office at New Market, with a proposed minimum monthly rent of Rs 6.24 lakh; office space at the Bhopal Smart City office complex in BHEL-Govindpura at Rs 6.98 lakh; and the vacant building near Manisha Market, Shahpura, at Rs 8.24 lakh per month.

The vacant BMC office at ISBT, spread across 4,431.32 square metres, has a proposed monthly rent of Rs 18.02 lakh.

A vacant office at Harshavardhan Complex, Mata Mandir, is proposed to fetch Rs 4.65 lakh per month, while portions of the new BMC headquarters including the service block, may generate Rs 7 lakh per month.

Son Chiriya Hawks Corner proposal

The council will also consider an e-tender for Son Chiriya Hawks Corner near Nutan College in Zone 8, with an estimated minimum annual licence fee of Rs 20.35 lakh.

The six property leasing proposals together have the potential to generate Rs 51.14 lakh per month or nearly Rs 6.14 crore annually.