Bhopal: BMC hands over 80 houses to families in Banjara Basti

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 80 families who were handed over houses in Banjara Basti on Tuesday have complained about poor quality of construction. They were shifted from Adampur Chhawni.

They complained to local MLA Rameshwar Sharma about poor quality of flooring and plastering. Bio CNG and NTPC plant have been set up in Adampur Chhawani. As a result, families who were living there have been relocated to Banjara Basti in Arjun Nagar.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has constructed houses for all the 80 families. They were handed houses free-of-cost.

The MLA Rameshwar Sharma who represents Huzur Assembly constituency said, “80 families have been shifted as bio CNG and NTPC plant have been installed for processing garbage at Adampur Chhawni. Today, all of them were handed over keys of houses. But people complained about poor quality of construction. So, we called BMC officials to show them the poor quality. It exposed the way BMC officials work.”

When contacted, municipal commissioner KVS Chaudhary said that BMC would repair the houses wherever needed.