Bhopal: BMC Gets Notice Over Running RMC Plant In Residential Area

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) has issued notice to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) over RMC (Ready mix concrete) cement mixing unit being run in a residential area—Rahul Nagar near MANIT. Next course of action will be taken by MPPCB after receiving a reply from BMC.

Locals had approached the MPPCB expressing concern over running of the RMC unit at the residential area. They said that the unit creates noise pollution as well as air pollution posing health risk to the residents, specially children, senior citizens and people with respiratory issues. MPPCB took cognizance of the matter and issued notice to BMC.

MPPCB regional officer Brijesh Sharma told Free Press, “ The issue of the cement mixing unit was brought to our notice. MPPCB has taken cognizance over it and served notice on BMC administration. MPPCB has also issued notice to contractor RMC (Ready mix concrete) cement mixing unit. It is because of the health reasons owing to the pollution that people of the area approached the MPSEB authorities complaining against the unit. MPPCB will take action after BMC replies to our show cause notice.”

