Bhopal: BMC commissioner inspects sewer work

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner KVS Choudhary on Wednesday inspected the civil work being undertaken by the civic body. The commissioner inspected the project of laying of sewage lines, chamber construction and other civil works in the city, according to official information. He directed the concerned authorities to complete the sewage line work expeditiously. He also inquired about the sewage lines in Mahabali Nagar and Panchsheel Nagar. Inspecting the sewage line work in Panchsheel Nagar, the commissioner asked the authorities to ensure that the domestic sewers were connected to main sewage line as soon the fee was collected for the same from people

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:27 PM IST