 Bhopal: BMC Chases Cattle, Ditches Deepen On Bhopal Roads
Not only in old Bhopal but roads of many colonies including those in posh areas like Arera Colony are full of potholes. All roads have withered.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 12:07 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is in a fix over whether it should catch stray cattle or repair roads. The dilemma, which resulted from a decision to shift those involved in road repairing work to cattle-catching team, has hit the mending of badly pot-holed roads in the city.

The BMC team, which was looking after road repair work, has been given another job. It is to remove stray animals from roads following an order issued by state government. This has adversely affected road repair work like filling potholes. Not only in old Bhopal but roads of many colonies including those in posh areas like Arera Colony are full of potholes. All roads have withered.

The BMC, which is already is short of hands, has constituted hawk teams in every ward to remove stray animals in monsoon. There are 85 wards and BMC has taken up animal-lifting job as first priority. Congress corporator Guddu Chauhan said, “Road repair work has been hampered. Main reason behind it is that BMC has formed Hawk team with teams, which filled potholes.

The latter work has been affected. There should be proper balance in both the work.” BMC Leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki said, “It is wrong to shift road repairing teams for animal lifting. Road repairing has been affected in many parts of city. Road condition is very bad in most colonies even in posh colonies.” Mayor-in-Council member Ashok Vani informed Free Press, “I have told engineers not to deploy road repair teams for any other work. Many colonies are facing problems of potholes. Entire roads have been damaged and people are blaming BMC administration.”

