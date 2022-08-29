Bhopal: Blackhawks, The Rope Dopes emerge winners in Tug of War contest

Bhopal: Tug of War contest on Monday | FP Pics

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Blackhawks and The Rope Dopes are winners of a Tug of War contest in boys and girls categories. Merviek and Unstoppable were runners-up of the contest.

The Physical Education Department of Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) had organised the event on Monday to mark National Sports Day. Students got a chance to form their own teams with the students of any college. Tug of War had a seven-member in 15 women's team and an eight-member in 20 men's team.

Besides Tug of War, a Right Arm Wrestling contest was also organised. It was also categorised in two categories including Girls and boys. Twelve females and 108 males took part in right arm wrestling. These teams of women and men were divided by weight.

Saud Khan, Prateek, Fahad Khan were winners in the Right Arm wrestling contest in boys categories whereas Salman Khan, Saquib Hussain and Khurshid Khan were runner-up respectively. Khushi and Payal were winners in the Girls category of the contest whereas Zainab and Tanvi were runner-up respectively. Saud Khan was Champion of Champion.