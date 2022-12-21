Bhopal: Black-listed company given Karam dam work

MP Vidhan Sabha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The opposition came down heavily on the state government in the House on Wednesday for the leakage in a dam on the Karam river in the Dhar district.

Leader of opposition Govind Singh and Congress leaders Sajjan Singh Verma and Pasnchilal Meda put up questions over the issue.

In a written reply, Minister for Water Resources Department Tulsiram Silawat accepted that the dam work had been given to ANS Constructions. The licence of the construction company and that of its sister concern, whom the work was sublet, had been suspended.

On August 11 this year, the leakage in the dam posed danger to the lives of thousands of villagers. Officials worked for three days and took out the water on August 14.

The minister also accepted that the under-construction dam had leaked because of insufficient watering compression. As the leakage caused damage to the villagers, a sum of Rs 16 lakh will be given as compensation, the minister said.

Silawat further said that the companies associated with the construction of the dam had been black-listed, and the officials concerned were charge-sheeted and suspended.