Bhopal: BKS to hold 3-day national convention in city from Feb 25

Bhopal: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) will hold its 13th national convention from February 25 in the state capital for the constitution of BKS national executive body. National organisational general secretary Dinesh Kulkarni informed the media on Monday that a 3-day convention will be held at old Galla Mandi, Barkhedi.

“The main focus of the convention will be to make farmers self-reliant, ensure a market for them in the north-east, steps to be taken to increase income of farmers and also global warming,” said Kulkarni. As many as 2000 agriculture experts from 500 districts from all across the country are likely to attend the convention, BKS leader added.

A rally will be taken out on February 26 and the national level convention will conclude on the next day, said Kulkarni.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Kamal Nath reviews various cells stresses on social media management

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 01:27 AM IST