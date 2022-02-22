e-Paper Get App
Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 01:27 AM IST

Bhopal: BKS to hold 3-day national convention in city from Feb 25

2000 agriculture experts from 500 districts likely to attend event.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) will hold its 13th national convention from February 25 in the state capital for the constitution of BKS national executive body. National organisational general secretary Dinesh Kulkarni informed the media on Monday that a 3-day convention will be held at old Galla Mandi, Barkhedi.

“The main focus of the convention will be to make farmers self-reliant, ensure a market for them in the north-east, steps to be taken to increase income of farmers and also global warming,” said Kulkarni. As many as 2000 agriculture experts from 500 districts from all across the country are likely to attend the convention, BKS leader added.

A rally will be taken out on February 26 and the national level convention will conclude on the next day, said Kulkarni.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 01:27 AM IST
