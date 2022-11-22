Bhopal: BKS rally demands direct transfer of money to farmers

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers assembled from all over the state for rally under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) at MVM Ground on Tuesday in support of their demands including special 7-day session of Vidhan Sabha on farmers’ issues. Farmers were carrying bows-arrows, sugarcane crops at the rally venue.

They shouted slogans against energy minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar alleging that he is continuously telling lies in the matter of providing electricity to farmers. They further said that farmers are being given electricity at 2 am, which they called injustice of the government.

Farmers demanded dissolution of Indore Development Authority (IDA). Hundreds of farmers participated in the rally with placards in their hands demanding the closure of IDA.

Farmers allege that they are continuously getting worried about the distribution of fertilisers. Black marketing of fertilisers is also being done, due to which farmers are forced to buy fertilisers at high prices.

BKS national general secretary Mohini Mohan Mishra said, ‘If there is no improvement, BKS will gherao the tehsil office of state government to press their demands. We demand direct transfer of Rs 2 crore to famers instead of transferring to fertiliser companies so that farmers can purchase fertilisers on their own.’

BKS state president Kamal Singh Anjana said that the problems of the farmers should be specially discussed in the Vidhan Sabha. A separate session of the Assembly should be called for this. BKS president also announced to take out “Kisan Garjana” rally on December 19 in Delhi regarding their 7-point demand.

Heavy police force was deployed in and around MVM Ground. BKS vehicles which were coming at the venue, were diverted to Lal Parade Ground for parking. The traffic police did not allow any vehicles at MVM Ground.