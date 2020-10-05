Bhopal: BJP trying to find 3, Congress in search of 4 candidates in bypolls

BHOPAL: Talks are still on in the BJP over three seats and in the Congress over four constituencies.

The BJP has already decided candidates for 25 seats. Those who have resigned from the Congress to join the BJP have been fielded from those constituencies.

Now, the party has to decide candidates for Biaora, Agar and Joura. For Agar seat, there are many aspirants other than Banti Untwal, but no powerful leader has emerged in the BJP’s internal survey.

Therefore, the BJP wants to give ticket to someone on the basis of local political equations. Former legislators Gopal Parmar and Rekha Ratnakar are also seeking tickets from Agar.

Union minister Narendra Singh wants to give ticket to Subedar Singh Rajaudha from Joura. There are many more ticket-seekers from this constituency.

Similarly, Jyotiraditya Scindia wants to give ticket to the son of former MLA late Banwari Lal Sharma.

BJP has decided to give ticket to Narayan Singh Panwar from Biora from where he fought election in 2018.

A few people are opposing Panwar’s candidature from this seat. The BJP is in a dilemma over selecting a candidate for this seat.

The Congress has yet to select candidates for Morena, Bada Malhura, Mehgaon and Biora. Apart from Rakesh Mawai, Dinesh Gurjar is also seeking ticket from Morena.

The Congress is scared that if it gives ticket to Mawai, he may go with Jyotiraditya Scindia. As the party apprehends that Mawai may defect to the BJP, the Congress is unable to select a candidate for the seat.

The party has to field either Rakesh Chaturvedi or Hemant Katare from this constituency.

If former BJP legislator, Rakesh Shukla, is given ticket he may switch over to the Congress. But many in the party are opposed to Shukla’s candidature.

The Congress is walking tight rope in this seat. There is squabbling among the senior leaders in the party in this seat.

The party is discussing whether a Lodh or a Yadav should be given ticket from Bada Malhaur. Nevertheless, the BJP has decided to give ticket to Pradyumnya Lodhi from this constituency.

A few Congress leaders want that a Yadav should be given ticket. Besides the name of Ajay Yadav that of former BJP legislator Rekha Yadav are also doing the rounds for tickets.

A member of district Panchayat, Dinesh Yadav and former legislator Tilak Singh Lodhi are also aspiring ticket from this constituency. The Congress is confused about fielding a candidate from this seat, too.

Om Dangi, son of the late Congress legislator, is vying for ticket from Biaora.

Besides him, former legislator Ramchandra Dangi and Purushottam Dangi are also aspiring for ticket from this constituency.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has been given the responsibility to select a candidate for this seat. Singh is, however, trying hard to maintain a balance among his supporters over the selection of a candidate.