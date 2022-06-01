Bhopal: BJP to oppose dynastic politics even at the cost of losing seat

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Coming heavily on dynastic rule in politics, BJP national president JP Nadda said here on Wednesday that leadersí children working in the party for a long time should strengthen the organisation and workers will be promoted.

Nadda's reply during the press conference came when he was asked if ministers' and MLAs' children working in the party will get tickets in the ensuing civic bodies elections.

First of all, the children (of leaders) who have been working (in the party) for a long time are doing a good job. They should work for the party. I will inspire them to work for the party and congratulate them on remaining engaged with party work. As far as representation is concerned, policy wise we will promote workers and discourage them (leadersí children), said the national president.

Nadda didn't stop there. He said BJP would continue to oppose dynastic politics even if it meant losing some seats. "It is necessary to understand the concept of dynastic politics in which the father is the president and the son is the general secretary (in a party). Like TDP, National Conference, Lok Dal, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Shiv Sena, NCP, DMK and others, they are the examples of dynastic politics," Nadda said when asked about BJP's opposition to dynastic politics.

He said, "In Madhya Pradesh, two to three by-polls were held. Their results were not very conducive. We could have won those seats. Our (state unit) president and the Chief Minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) are sitting here. They had told us that the seats (where by-elections were held) will be in jeopardy. But we categorically told them that let it be. It is a policy and we have to follow it. Sometimes we have to do the operation and make things okay by applying Dettol. It results in little pain but we have to maintain party's internal democracy," he said.

He said this policy is followed in Uttar Pradesh as well. "There are many such persons (dynasts) in Madhya Pradesh also. We have to make them understand by initiating dialogue and march ahead by giving work to just one person in a family."

"No worker will come to the party (BJP) if it has to be run by a family. In Himachal Pradesh (elections) also we knew that we would lose one seat but we gave the ticket to a party worker," he said.