Bhopal: BJP to draw roadmap for MP polls at national executive committee meet

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will discuss it roadmap for the assembly election in Madhya Pradesh at its national executive committee meeting.

The assembly elections in nine states to be held this year will also figure during the deliberations. MP assembly election will be held in November this year.

The party is mulling over making some changes in the ministry as well as in the organisation before the election. Decisions on changes in the organisation and in the ministry will come to light only after the meeting.

The party has been pondering over making some changes in the ministry for a long time. The senior leaders are beating their brains out to remove a few ministers and induct some new faces into the cabinet.

At the meeting, the central leadership of the party may discuss the issue with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Talks may be held on the performance of various ministers and their departments. A few ministers may get more important departments than they are heading now, so that their status can be elevated.

Party’s national president JP Nadda and organisational general secretary BL Santosh may hold a small meeting to discuss the poll formula for MP. That what will happen to the organisation will be clear in the meeting. State president of the BJP, VD Sharma, is going to complete three years in office.

The meeting will also discuss whether Sharma’s tenure will be extended till the election or a new state president will be appointed.

The BJP’s national executive committee includes Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, central ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Virendra Khatig, Faggan Singh Kulaste, state president VD Sharma, state organizational general secretary Hitanand Sharma, former chief minister Uma Bharti, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, MP Sudhir Gupta, Sandhya Rai, national president of SC Morcha Lal Singh Arya, national secretary Omprakash Dhruve and Home minister Narottam Mishra.

The Chief Minister and the leaders of the organisation may also hold a separate meeting.

Keeping in mind the assembly election, the party may form various Samitis. Union ministers Scindia and Tomar will be given responsibilities for the election. The roles of other leaders in the polls may be clear after the meeting.