Bhopal: BJP terrorising tribals, says LoP after visiting Seoni

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leveling serious allegations against BJP, Leader of Opposition, Govind Singh has said that the BJP was running terror training camps to terrorise tribals and win elections.

Singh stated this at a press conference on Friday after returning from Seoni and meeting the family members of tribals killed by the right wing organisations.

ìBJP affiliated organisations like Bajrang Dal, Sri Ram Sena and Vishwa Hindu Parishad are running terror training camps across the state. They are threatening tribals and telling them not to support Congress,î said Govind Singh.

The Leader of Opposition demanded judicial inquiry into mob lynching of two tribals in Seoni. He said that justice could not be expected from BJP government and therefore judicial probe was necessary.

Singh showed the photographs of lynching accused seen along with a lathi and in a particular organisationís attire, said Singh. Senior Congress leader also questioned the statement of home minister Narottam Mishra in which he had given clean chit to Bajrang Dal and Sri Ram Sena.

ìHow did Bajrang Dal members know that tribal people of Simaria village were selling beef late night at 1.30. The poor villagers go to sleep at 7 pm or 8 pm and these goons reached there late night and lynched them,î said Singh.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 12:01 AM IST