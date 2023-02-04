Bhopal: BJP senior leaders will get task to soothe party workers

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been assigned the task of pacifying the party workers.

Many leaders have been ignored, although they are connected with the grass-roots workers. Such leaders will be asked to go to remote areas and establish contact with the workers.

The feedback the party’s central leadership has got indicates that the party men are very angry.

Regional organisational general secretary of the organisation Ajay Jamwal has prepared a report and sent it to the central leadership.

The party leaders will be sent to various places on the grounds of that report.

Jamwal has toured many districts in the state and felt that resentment is brewing among the party workers against the organisation.

Such anger may damage the party’s prospects in the ensuing elections, so the leadership has decided to do damage control at the early stage.

The BJP’s core group may meet this month to make a strategy for the elections.

In the Indore-Ujjain division, the senior leaders, like Sumitra Mahajan, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Krishnamurari Moghe and Vikram Verma, will be deployed to woo the party workers.

Similarly, in the Gwalior-Chambal division, the party leaders like Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narottam Mishra, Prabhat Jha and Lal Singh Arya will be given the task to deal with the party workers.

Likewise, in the Mahakaushal region, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Prahled Patel, Omprakash Dhurve, Rakesh Singh and Gourishanker Bisen will be asked to handle the angry party men.

In the Bundelkhand region, Virendra Kumar, Bhupendra Singh, Gopal Bhargava and Jayant Malaiya will be given the command.

In the Vindhya region, the command will be handed over to Rajendra Shukla, Nagendra Singh, Gyan Singh, Ganesh Singh and Pradeep Patel.

Similarly, Makhan Singh, Ramakant Bhargava, Rampal Singh and Hemand Khandelwal lead the front in Madhya Bharat.