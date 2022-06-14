Bhopal: BJP released the list of candidates for 13 municipal corporations

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP released the list of candidates for 13 municipal corporations. Seven women candidates have been given the tickets.

BJP state leadership has decided the name of Dr Jitendra Jamdar for the candidate for the post of Mayor of Municipal Corporation, Jabalpur.

However, suspense continues regarding Ratlam, Gwalior and Indore.

Ahead of the Presidential election next month, the BJP has strengthened its numbers in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly as two MLAs from other parties and an independent legislator joined the ruling party on Tuesday.

MP BJP president V D Sharma told reporters that Bahujan Samaj Party's Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha (MLA from Bhind), Samajwadi Party's Rajesh Kumar Shukla (representing Bijawar seat) and independent MLA Vikram Singh Rana (from Susner) joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhan and Sharma welcomed them into the BJP.

With the induction of these three MLAs, the BJP's strength in the 230-member state Assembly has gone up to 130, while the opposition Congress has 96 MLAs, BSP-one, and there are also three independents.

Now, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has no legislator in Madhya Pradesh.