Bhopal: BJP protest outside Assembly throws traffic out of gear

BHOPAL: Commuters had a harrowing time after the traffic cops blocked roads leading to Vidhan Sabha following gherao of Assembly by former BJP MLA Surendra Nath and his supporters on Thursday morning peak hours.

The traffic from different roads leading to Assembly was diverted through Malviya Nagar, leaving hundreds of motorists stranded for long hours.

Traffic police had blocked vehicular movements on all the major points including Patrakar Bhavan, Raj Bhavan trisection (Airtel), Roshanpura Square etc, resulting in huge traffic congestion on routes inside Malviya Nagar.

Public transport, two and four-wheelers were stuck in traffic snarl as BJP legislator and his supporters gheraoed Vidhan Sabha protesting over inflated electricity bills.

Road leading to Vidhan Sabha and Vallabh Bhavan witnessed heavy traffic congestion as politicians, legislators their supporters and other visitors from all across the state are in the city as Assembly session is in progress. Heavy police forces were deployed at all the points to diver the traffic.

The commuters had a tough time negotiating traffic on congested service lanes and sub-lanes in Malviya Nagar. Cars parked on two sides of the narrow roads make the driving all the more troublesome.