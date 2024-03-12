Bhopal: BJP Mulling Over Candidates For Rest Of Five Seats In State

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The central election committee of the BJP is mulling over candidates for the rest of the five parliamentary constituencies – Chhindwara, Indore, Ujjain, Dhar and Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh. The party has already declared names for the 24 Lok Sabha seats, and may declare candidates for the five constituencies in the second list. The names which are doing the rounds for the five seats are Vivek Sahu and Monika Batti (Chhindwara), Divya Gupta (Indore), Rani Jatwa (Ujjain), Savitri Thakur and Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi (Dhar), and Vaibhav Pawar and Mausam Bisen (Balaghat).

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma took part in the meeting in Delhi on behalf of MP. Before the meeting, the leaders from the state interacted with party’s national president JP Nadda. Meanwhile, there is resentment among those who are seeking tickets. Former minister from Chhindwara Chandra Bhan Singh met the BJP leaders in Bhopal and expressed himself against giving a ticket to Sahu from Chhindwara. Local leaders of the party are opposed to giving a ticket to Gupta from Indore. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav himself proposed the name of Jatwa. Likewise, local leaders are squabbling among themselves over tickets to probable candidates in Balaghat and Dhar districts.