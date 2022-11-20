Bhopal: BJP MLAs of tribal belt asked to spread awareness

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of BJP MLAs was organised at chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence here on Saturday. Issues related to party strategy, future works, reaching out to masses, effective implementation government schemes were discussed at the meeting.

Sources said that recently introduced PESA Act also came up for discussion. MLAs were asked to create awareness in tribal areas regarding the benefits of PESA Act.

Speaking to Free Press, a BJP MLA wishing anonymity said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president VD Sharma guided MLAs how to work in their constituencies and what should be their priorities. He said MLAs of tribal belts have been asked to make tribesmen aware of the PESA Act, which has been introduced to empower them and ensure their right on natural resources.

He said even Members of Parliament will also work to raise awareness on PESA Act. He added that MLAs have been asked to reach out to people and make base of party strong till booth level.

The chief minister also released book, Aaj, Kal aur Kal, that focuses on Madhya Pradesh. MLAs have been asked to spread awareness about Nal Jal Mission under which tap water supply is being ensured in every house by lifting surface water. CM cited example of Burhanpur, the lone district having cent per cent tap water connection.

BJP sources said after meeting, the chief minister met MLAs district-wise from 3 pm onwards. He took feedback from the MLAs regarding the law and order situation and local problems. He also acquainted himself about the implementation of government schemes in districts. The CM gave 12 to 15 minutes to every MLA.