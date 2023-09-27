 Bhopal: BJP MLA, Son, Lady Acquaintance Acquitted In Rape Case
Bhopal: BJP MLA, Son, Lady Acquaintance Acquitted In Rape Case

Daughter-in-law had levelled charges

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 01:05 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The special court of MP/MLA, Bhopal, on Tuesday, has acquitted BJP MLA (Narsingarh-Rajgarh) Rajyavardhan Singh, his son Bhanwar Vishwa Pratap Singh in rape charges on Tuesday. ADJ Jayant Sharma has passed the order. The case was registered in 2018.

Daughter–in-law of MLA Rajyavardhan Singh had filed a case against him and his son Vishwa Pratap Singh. The daughter-in-law had filed a case of molestation against father-in-law Rajyavardhan Singh and a case of rape and unnatural act against her husband Bhanwar Vishwapratap Singh. A case was registered against both of them in Habibganj police station of Bhopal.

In the same case, on the complaint of the daughter-in-law, the police had also accused Deepti Dixit, a woman known to Vishwapratap, of threats and assault.

Rajyavardhan Singh's daughter-in-law and Vishwa Pratap's wife were living in Delhi with their two children. She, in his complaint in Bhopal, had alleged that her father-in-law, MLA Rajyavardhan Singh, had molested her, and husband Bhanwar Vishwapratap Singh committed an unnatural act. When she protested against Vishwa Pratap's acquaintance Deepti Dixit, she was beaten up.

On the complaint of the daughter-in-law, the police registered a case against the three under sections 354, 377, 376, 323, and 506 of the IPC. Advocate EA Qureshi who appeared on behalf of MLA Rajvardhan Singh and others, said, ‘Rajvardhan Singh, his son Bhanwar Vishwapratap Singh and Deepti Dixit have been acquitted in rape charge levelled by the daughter–in-law. ADJ Jayant Sharma passed the order.’

article-image
