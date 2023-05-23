Bhopal: BJP may perform operation in ministry before election

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has rolled up its sleeves to carry out an operation in the ministry as well as in the organisation.

The party is again talking about changes in the cabinet, which has been swept under the carpet for a long time.

Along with the cabinet expansion, new form the organisation may also see the light of the day.

BJP’s national co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash and regional organisational general secretary Ajay Jamwal have sent negative reports about the ministers and the party organisation to the central leadership.

The central leadership, which was busy in the Karnataka election, are now mulling over the states where the elections will be held.

The party’s top leadership is also thinking about Madhya Pradesh, so that the state BJP unit may be strengthened before the election.

Changes may be made in the ministry to refurbish the government’s image. After the reports of the in-charges, the party has begun to do exercises to give a new look to the government and to the organisation.

The leadership is working on a formula to remove some ministers from the cabinet and deploy them in the organisation.

Apart from that, the representation from those areas, where the people are angry with the BJP, may be increased in the ministry.

The party may also fill in the ministerial berths lying vacant for a long time. A decision may soon be taken in this regard.

Several ministers lose election, so the party is identifying those ministers who may not win this time. They may be removed from the ministry.

On the other hand, those leaders, who are likely to contest the next assembly election, may go out of the organisation. New faces may be inducted into the party in their place.

Besides, there are chances that a few appointments may be made in the party on the grounds of caste and region.