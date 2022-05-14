Bhopal: BJP Mahila Morcha to train 1 lakh women in state

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): National BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan said that BJP Mahila morch would train 1 lakh women in next three months in the state so that latter could publicise government schemes.

She was addressing national training session of Mahila Morcha in Sehore on Friday. BJP believes in women's empowerment so that they can provide right leadership. With changing time, women have strived forward economically, socially and politically. BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken steps for womenís empowerment, Vanathi said.

It is for the first time in country that finance portfolio has been allotted to woman and finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman is managing it well,î she added.

State BJP president VD Sharma said, Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia, Sushma Swaraj, Sumitra Mahajan did their level best for the country as well as for BJP. It has been our effort to ensure participation of women in organisation by forming morchas and prakostha.

She further said, Government has launched welfare schemes like Ladli Laxmi, Beti Bachao, Beti Padao that brought drastic change in the society. Sex ratio, which was 912 has become 958 in Madhya Pradesh.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 01:01 AM IST