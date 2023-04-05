Bhopal: BJP leaders with strong social media presence to get tickets

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Social media presence has become mandatory for BJP candidates to get tickets for upcoming assembly elections. A ticket seeker has to have over 1 lakh followers on Facebook, over 25k followers on Twitter and over 75k followers on Instagram. The story does not end here; a verified account on different social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter is also necessary for those who are in the race to get tickets.Let’s have a look at the social media presence of a few BJP leaders who may come face-to-face over election tickets for upcoming polls.

Ex-minister Umashankar Gupta has a low social media presence.His social media accounts are neither verified nor do they have thousands of followers. Despite having fewer followers and unverified accounts, Gupta is active on these platforms through regular postings. He does not repost, re-tweets or share much from official Twitter handles of the MP government.

On the other hand, the social media presence of BJP leader Rahul Kothari is quite significant on social media, especially Twitter. He has a verified account and posts regularly. Vishnu Khatri has a verified Twitter account, but his followers are much lower than the given number. Though he has more followers on Facebook and Instagram than on Twitter, he gets more response on Twitter. Khatri regularly reposts the tweets of the CM and takes dig at the opposition through social media.

Krishna Gaur’s online presence is quite strong. With verified accounts on both Facebook and Twitter, she has sent over 9k tweets. She posts at least twice a day on every platform, but her content reach on Twitter is quite low.

Surendra Nath Singh’s online presence is very limited, as none of his accounts are verified. If we check the reach of his content and followers, it is less in comparison to other leaders. He does not post every day.

Dhruv Narayan Singh is one of BJP faces whose social media handles are verified. He posts regularly on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. His reach is quite evident too.His account reflects that he is spiritual.